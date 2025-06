At a recent AseraCare Hospice monthly Vet-to-Vet Café at Oak Pointe, several guests from American Legion Post 100 joined the veterans for conversation and camaraderie. A highlight of the morning David Dredge, Post 100 commander, presented a certificate of continuous membership to Bob Bohlken, a Oak Pointe resident, recognizing an incredible 70 years of dedication to the American Legion.