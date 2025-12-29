The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board met December 10 and approved the 2026 proposed budget.

The Ravenwood and Tri-C Rescue Squads have been set up with the Tango Tango app on their phones. The Maryville Rescue Squad had a truck break down, so it was taken in for repairs.

A memorandum of understanding with the city of Maryville was approved for the new software for dispatch. The cost will be $3,604 for the year, and there will be a $2,021.40 implementation fee. Also approved was a bid from Maryville Glass and Lock for the replacement of garage door number two. The total cost is $5,479.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. Staff will need to increase mileage restrictions during the months of June and July 2026 for the soccer tournament, as they will not be able to transfer patients to Kansas City. There will be an employee get together January 17 at Eric Couts catering shop. Discussion was held over upgrading the phone system.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. Staff is continuing to assist with getting invoices set up and paid online. The GEMT cost report data was submitted, and the 2024 final audited financial statements.

Training Manager Pat Greife. The EMR initial class starts January 6, and will be taught by Morgan Wheeler and Mark Corson. The annual committee meeting was held December 8 for the paramedic class, which is going well.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments were approved at $23,205.44, and invoices to be sent to collections were approved at $10,020.03.