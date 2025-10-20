The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board heard updates from staff during their meeting October 8.

Some of the members of the Tri-C Rescue Squad are testing a new app called Tango Tango, with the goal that it will clear up static and be able to replay calls for those who cannot get the calls on their pagers.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. The docudrama was held October 8 in Pickering. The after-hours PAT van is going, and so far they have done four trips. The district is moving forward with the hospital contract, and will meet with their administrators soon. The new building is progressing.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. Staff is continuing to assist with the 2024 audit before presenting to the board. The third quarter unemployment contribution and wage report and 941 Federal Tax Return were completed. Staff also worked with an Aflac representative to resolve some errors with reporting.

Training Manager Pat Greife. The paramedic class started September 22, and with six classes in all is going well. New manikins have come in, and staff is currently learning all the features they have. The paramedic refresher will have classes later in October and early November.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments were approved at $15,124.18, and invoices to be sent to collections were approved at $10,089.33.