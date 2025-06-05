The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board met May 14 to discuss district business.

Elmo and Parnell have their new AED and Med bags. There are three CDs that are coming due as well.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. McQueen commented that he felt the 50th anniversary open house went well. McQueen and a few other staff members will go to the MAA Summer Leadership and Reimbursement Conference at the Lake of the Ozarks on June 17-18. The PAT Van lift has been acting up and needed repairs for a total cost of $506.40. McQueen sent in a grant application for the purchase of six O2 cylinder lifts for each ambulance.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. MO Lagers certifications were completed for Dan Noland and Becky Mercer. Vendors with outstanding checks from 2024 were contacted.

Training Manager Pat Greife. Greife took over as training manager on May 1. He has been working on all training supplies and needs of the department.

The Medicare and Medicaid adjustments of $18,477.39 were approved, and invoices to be sent to collections were approved at $14,331.16.

The EMS week celebration took place on May 22.

The board then went into closed session for personnel.