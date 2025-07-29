The Nodaway County Ambulance District met July 9 and heard updates from staff.

The Burlington Jct. Rescue Squad ordered 14 new tires for the rescue trucks, and the new AED purchased has been used.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. The building project has started, and the concrete company started with footings July 7. As of June 30, the district has received 1,316 calls for service, up nine from last year. The monthly average is 219 calls.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. The 2024 audit was scheduled for the end of July. Schieffer attended the MAA Summer Leadership Seminar. The Missouri Ethics Commission Annual Operating Budget was completed and submitted. Staff also submitted unaudited financials to the state auditor to comply until the audit is complete.

Training Manager Pat Greife. Information was gathered from a survey sent out to employees regarding their needs and wants from the training department. Greife has requested quotes for two new training mannequins, a VR headset and software for assessment and skill training. He is hoping to fund these with grants if possible. There will be a EVOC Driver Training on August 22-23, and a EMR refresher August 23.

Several employees have come forward to see if a different insurance could be looked into that is more family friendly. The cost of putting their family on insurance is getting higher. The board agreed that they will look into other options for the employees.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments of $15,683.55 were approved, as well as invoices to be sent to collections for $11,786.55.