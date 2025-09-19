The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board met August 13 and heard district updates.

New tires have been put on one of the Burlington Jct. Rescue Squad trucks. The bills to be paid were presented and approved.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. Bob Phillips will retire as a full-time employee, and will move to PRN status. He has already signed up for open shifts. Becky Mercer was hired back as a full-time paramedic to work C-shift. All radios purchased with the communications equipment grant have been installed.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. The new statements and invoices are working great that ESO set up. The auditor was in the facility from July 21-25. Staff is continuing to work with Tina Backman with ESO. Staff also completed the annual MO HealthNet Affidavit for ambulance tax.

Training Manager Pat Greife. He attended the MEMSA conference in Kansas City from July 28-31. There will be a quarterly CPR training September 11, and an EMR Refresher September 20. A EVOC driver training class was held August 22-23.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments were approved at $18,553.53, and the invoices to be sent to collections were authorized at $15,749.14.