The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board met September 10 and heard updates from staff.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. New Missouri laws require ambulance district board members to complete a three-hour continuing education per term, with failure resulting in immediate disqualification from office. McQueen will attend MAA Leadership training October 1-2, focusing on behavioral health in EMS leadership. The docudrama is set for October 8. The floor is done, and concrete has been poured between the addition and current building.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. Staff is continuing to work with the auditor, and are hoping the audit is complete by the October meeting. Schieffer is also working on the GEMT Cost Report data for 2024/25. She is also continuing to stay in contact with ESO regarding future training and getting billing documents in order.

Training Manager Pat Greife. The new manikins have come in, and Greife is still learning to use all the features they have. There will be a paramedic refresher in October or November. There were 12 students for the EVOC driving class last month. The paramedic class has started with five students currently enrolled.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments were approved at $20,168, and the invoices to be sent to collections were approved at $8,294.90.

The board then went into closed session for personnel topics.