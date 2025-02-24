The Nodaway County Ambulance District met February 13 and discussed potential funding options for the building remodel.

Member Jace Pine brought up the possibility of a Community Development Block Grant, which could provide up to $500,000 if qualified. The Regional Council of Governments has been contacted to see if there are any other grants available. Staff will be contacting Jeff Smith to have him do an estimate of the cost for the building.

The Ravenwood Rescue Squad applied for an MFA grant for battery operated rescue equipment to go along with the spreader that they already have.

Reports

Director of Operation Jared McQueen. Justin Donovan accepted the position of deputy director. Two old power cots will be for sale to Corning for $2,500. Brock Peterson was hired to the PRN medic position. The First Responder banquet is on April 5. The board approved moving forward with purchasing a humidifier, and a breathing set for infants and adults, along with high flow O2 therapy application. This will be used to keep the district’s ventilators compatible with the hospital.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. There was a significant drop in credit card charges. The new copier was delivered and is working good now. Schmitz will begin working toward re-certifying her ambulance coder and privacy officer.

Training Manager Becky Mercer. The EMT class is going well, and Brittney McIntyre, Lane Huitt and Alicia Reeves are three new paramedics. The quarterly CPR is on March 15.

The Medicare and Medicaid adjustments of $14,874.74 were approved and invoices to be sent for collections were authorized at $9,092.92.

The board went into closed session for personnel.