The Nodaway County Ambulance District met January 8 and approved a raise of $1.50 per hour for employees.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. The district received payment of $94,573.86 for the ARPA First Responders Equipment Grant for the new power load, cot and stair chair. They have also received $99,948.14 from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for two new cots and a stair chair. Pat Giesken and Mary Beth Shipps were the only ones to sign up for board seats for the election. There were 2,684 calls for service in 2024, down 118 from 2023. An assistant director position has been advertised, and interviews are set for January 29.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. The new copier has been delivered and set up for use. The GEMT reporting for the period July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 has been completed.

Training Manager Becky Mercer. The paramedic class graduated on December 20. The EMT class started January 7, and has seven students. The quarterly CPR is March 13.

The Medicare and Medicaid adjustments of $19,140.34 were approved, and invoices to be sent for collections were approved at $12,580.39.

The board then went into closed session for personnel.