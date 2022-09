Amber McClain, 39, Quitman, died October 14, 2021.

A celebration of Ms. McClain’s life will be held on Sunday, September 11 in Glenwood Springs, CO.

For service location and time please contact her parents, John, 303.906.0309 or Gina, 660.254.6000.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in care of the family for the children.

Arrangements under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.