Earlier this fall, Amazon’s expansion and further investment across the state of Missouri was revealed.

As an update, our Sedalia and Maryville facilities are now open in time for the holidays, resulting in all four of our sites announced in October now having opened in Missouri. Both sites opened with approximately 20 employees each and are still hiring with roles starting at $19/hr as they ramp up operations during the next several months.

The first delivery for the Maryville facility was a Genuine OEM Sunroof motor assembly for Honda Civic and CRV. The Maryville leadership team also began its support of the local community by volunteering at Lettuce Dream, which creates training and career opportunities for those individuals with disabilities. The team was able to help with the hydroponic growing of produce, which is done year-round to provide training and sustain the organization.

The first delivery for the Sedalia facility was a small wooden foldable dog ramp. In addition, the team has already begun providing support for the community in Sedalia and Pettis County by volunteering at Open Door. One team helped create food packages at the food pantry while the other team spent the day working at the thrift shop.