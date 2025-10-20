As part of its continued investment in Missouri, Amazon announced plans to open four last-mile facilities across the state in Scott City, Brookfield, Sedalia and Maryville by the end of this year, as part of its delivery network expansion throughout rural America.

These investments will help improve delivery speeds for customers, boost local economic growth and add to the more than 11,000 full- and part-time jobs created and $5.3 billion invested in Missouri since 2010. This is also part of Amazon’s $4 billion investment to increase delivery speeds in smaller communities across the US.

The Maryville delivery station is 11,800 square feet and is located at 701 Wilson Industrial Road. Packages will be shipped to this delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and taken to customers.

The Maryville operation has plans for 15 employees within the plant who will need to be prepared to work the packages to vehicles for delivery to the customer. There will be multiple work-shifts. Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs or independent contractors the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as the flexibility to create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. These drivers will be provided with Amazon training and work wear for identity purposes. Applications may be made at amazon.jobs. Leadership roles will come from the ranks of the company with opportunities for local promotion. Amazon’s US customer fulfillment and transportation employees earn an average of more than $22 per hour nationally.

Amazon full-time hourly employees have access to comprehensive benefits starting on day one, including full health, vision and dental, 401k with 50 percent company match and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave. In addition, full-time hourly employees have access to continuing education opportunities through the company’s upskilling program, Career Choice, in which Amazon will pre-pay tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has made major investments in workplace safety.

“Amazon’s continued investment in Missouri underscores the strength of our state’s workforce and business climate,” said Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe. “Each new facility represents quality jobs for Missourians and new opportunities for our rural communities to grow and thrive.”

Other Missouri facilities are planned to open soon also with these details are: Scott City Delivery Station, a 62,000 square feet and is located at 250 Semo Industrial Drive, Scott City, MO 63780; Brookfield Delivery Station, a 17,000 square feet and will be located at 110 Stanbury Industrial Drive, Brookfield, MO 64628 and Sedalia Delivery Station, a 63,000 square feet and is located at 5105 W. Main Street, Sedalia, MO 65301.

“Missouri’s priority for collaboration, local support and strong, dedicated workforce has created a perfect environment for us to expand and provide faster delivery for our customers across the state,” said Jason Vangalis, manager of economic development for Amazon in Missouri. “We appreciate Governor Mike Kehoe, our economic development partners and local officials whose partnership made this expansion possible and will increase delivery speed for our customers.”

“Amazon’s continued investment in Missouri highlights the strategic advantage of our state’s position in the heart of the US, along with the talent and dedication of our local workforce and communities,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “These new delivery stations will support local economies and strengthen Missouri’s role as a hub for commerce and logistics. We thank Amazon for their ongoing commitment to investing in our state and creating opportunities for Missourians.”