The Alzheimer’s Association’s Remote Learning Series will be held from 1 to 2 pm, Wednesday, November 13 at Oak Pointe of Maryville, 817 South Country Club Road. This month’s topic is “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers, early stage.”

The series is bringing education to the community about memory disorders and the challenges associated with managing them. To register for a session, call 800.272.3900.