The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet at 6 pm, Thursday, April 25 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

Caregivers around the area come together to provide support, become informed and find strength in numbers while progressing forward in dementia and Alzheimer’s awareness. For more information or to RSVP, contact Autumn Burns at 660.582.7447.