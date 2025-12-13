The students of Alpha Psi Omega (APO), Northwest Missouri State University’s theatre honor society, are traveling again this winter to perform “The Day the Crayons Quit: An Unofficial Adaptation” at area elementary schools.

The play, based on the book written by Drew Daywalt and adapted by Patt Collings, is about a girl who discovers her crayons have gone on strike.

“The show is about listening to and compromising with the people you love,” said Mara Mondt, a sophomore speech and theatre education major and the play’s lead actress. “Duncan loves all of her crayons, but the way she shows her love isn’t really working for the crayons. She listens to them and their complaints and finds a way to compromise that works for everyone.”

APO will perform the play for the public at 3 pm, Sunday, December 14, in the Studio Theater at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. Admission is free, and APO will accept donations of canned food for local food pantries.

The cast will also tour December 14 – 19 to perform for elementary schools in Maryville and St. Joseph and Council Bluffs, IA.

“I highly encourage the community to come see this show,” said Madi Richter, a junior speech and theatre education major from Bennet, NE, who is directing the play. “Not only do you help support our actors in a completely different and unique role, but you also provide to the community. We encourage people to bring canned goods, so we can donate them to local shelters.”

APO is a national honor society for students majoring in theatre. Membership is based on production activities and academic excellence. In addition to the annual touring children’s show, the group sponsors events throughout the year and supports charitable causes.