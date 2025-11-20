At the November 3 Hopkins City Council meeting, a resignation letter as of October 30 from Alderman Bryson Allen was read and approved.

The remaining aldermen were asked to recommend residents to complete Allen’s term which ends with the 2027 election.

Expenses were presented and discussion was held on taking amounts of the payments from the K State backhoe loan and the USDA Loan, since paid off and spending that money elsewhere either in CD or other options. Chief Operator Chris Bird explained the amounts had already been budgeted elsewhere. It was also asked by Alderman Allan Thompson if the city needed to increase water and sewer rates. Currently, the city leadership is not considering increasing the rates.

Bird is waiting to order the truck and trailer parking signs until an answer can be received from city attorney Taryn Henry.

Clerk Mary Smith has heard from two billing software companies. One stated the small size of the city’s account would not make it financially reasonable for the company or the city. It was suggested by the Missouri Rural Water Association. Software through MRWA would be $400 per year plus the cost of the bill card. Residents would have the ability to pay via credit. Hopkins would not incur any charges for the credit card usage; however, the resident would pay two percent if their bill is under $50 and four percent of the total amount paid. Discussion was held on any possible hidden charges, if it works with Hopkins meters and if the proposed software does everything the current software does. The software would not do check writing and printing which the current one does. Smith explained the checks could be printed through O’Tax. The aldermen voted to have a MRWA representative come to the December meeting.

Discussion was held on intersection/right of way bid update. It was also discussed on how the corners and overgrown ditches could be cleaned up. Alderman Shadoe Miller will talk with Allen if he would be willing to do the work for the amount approved of five hours of work and not to exceed $650. Overgrown yards were discussed. Letters will be sent per the ordinance.

Bird has not been able to look into any grants for water/sewer infrastructure.

The fence at 201 East Warren Street has been removed.

Under new business the filing notice for the April 7, 2026 election was read. Important dates: Tuesday, December 9 is the first date to file with the last date for candidate filing being 5 pm, Tuesday, December 30. The certification deadline to turn into the Nodaway County Clerk’s office is 5 pm, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Two aldermen positions are open. Tax levies can also be on ballot along with bonds and issues requiring a vote of the Hopkins residents.

The proposed 2026 budget was presented to the aldermen to look over before the next meeting for approval. It was asked to get a copy of last year’s budget for comparison.

Smith presented two separate complaints which had come into the office. First complaint was from the resident at 307 South Fourth for derby cars and junk vehicles. The second complaint was from the resident at 301 South Fourth on a dog described as a German Shepherd that came into the resident’s yard from the house to the west on the corner and “attempted” to nip at her one-year-old son in the yard. Bird stated the dog is owned by the same owner from the first complaint. Smith will mail the resident at 307 South Fourth a letter about the cars, the dog not on leash and dog tag notice since the dog is not registered with the city; plus the corresponding ordinances.

Miller was given a list of areas in town of 13 locations with low-hanging tree branches that rub the buses from the North Nodaway superintendent. Bird was asked to take care of them.

Resident Lorri Schatz presented an update on the dog attack civil judgment case. Shatz stated that the two dogs involved in the attack were to be at a residence in Kansas City, KS, and were not to be removed. If at any point the dogs were removed, the owner, LaKeisha Braswell would be in violation. Also, per agreement Braswell must register any dogs of the Hopkins residence with the city via purchase of city dog tags. Smith will send a letter with notice to bring in proof of rabies shots on all dogs and to purchase tags.