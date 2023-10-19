Alice L. Gard, 88, Columbia, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at South Hampton Place in Columbia.

She was born September 21, 1935, to Verna and Marvin Collins and grew up in Skidmore. She graduated in 1953.

On October 4, 1953, she married Dean Gard at the Skidmore Christian Church. They later divorced.

Mrs. Gard and her husband owned Maryville Implement, the local John Deere dealership. She also worked at Dillard’s, JCPenney, and owned Kids Stuf children’s clothing store.

Services will be held from 2 to 3 pm, Tuesday, October 24 and visitation will precede the service from 1 to 2 pm. Both will be held at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.