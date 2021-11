American Legion Post 464 is hosting a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 am, Sunday, November 14 at the AL Post in Conception Jct. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee will be served. There is a $7 minimum donation per person; children six and under are free.

To-go boxes are available for carry-out. Proceeds will go to veterans programs.