American Legion Post 100 and Boy Scout Troops 190 and 74 are hosting breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, April 11 at the post, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

The menu has biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, orange juice, coffee and milk. Carryout is available. Adults are $8 and children six and under are $5. Proceeds will support veterans and Boy Scout programs.