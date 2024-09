American Legion Post 464 is hosting a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 am, Sunday, September 15 at the AL post in Conception Jct. The menu is pancakes, sausage, ham, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee.

There is a $10 minimum donation per person for the breakfast with children age six and under, free. Proceeds will go to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 464. Information will be available for anyone interested in joining.