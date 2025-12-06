The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art (AKMA) is kicking off the holiday season with its beloved annual Breakfast with Santa, from 9 am to 12 pm, Saturday, December 6.

Families are invited to enjoy a festive morning of food, creativity and holiday cheer.

Guests can savor a warm pancake breakfast served from 9 to 11:30 am, complete with sausage, juice, coffee and a special treat for children. Santa Claus will be on-site to greet families and help ring in the holiday spirit. Breakfast is $15 per person.

Following breakfast, children are encouraged to participate in one of AKMA’s Gingerbread House–Decorating Workshops, offered at 10 and 11 am. Each workshop is $15 and includes all supplies needed to create a festive gingerbread masterpiece. Space is limited, and early registration is recommended.

The museum extends its gratitude to the St. Joseph Host Lions Club for sponsoring the pancake breakfast and supporting this cherished community event.

Registration is available online at the museum’s website or by phone: online, albrecht-kemper.org/calendar/ breakfast-with-santa-1 or phone, 816.233.7003.

The AKMA aims to enrich the community through the collection and exhibition of visual arts by providing education, creating unique experiences and promoting regional artists. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for students. Museum members and children under age 6 are free. To become a member, visit Albrecht-Kemper.org.