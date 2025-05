Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Education on the Move is holding Ag Camp from 1 to 4 pm, Monday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 2 for ages six to 10 at the ALC. Registration is ongoing until 6 pm, Friday, May 30. To register, message Emma Brushwood on Facebook.

The camp is free of charge and features hands on activities, farm tour, goodie bags, T-shirts, games and local business showcase.