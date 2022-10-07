• October 7-9 – Northwest hosts Missouri Hope emergency response field training exercise which invites students, employees and community members to work in volunteer roles at Mozingo Outdoor Education and Recreation Area (MOERA).

The majority of volunteers are required to commit their time in the following 6-hour blocks: Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 6 to 11:59 am and 11 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 6 to 11:59 am. For more information about Missouri Hope and volunteering as a role player, contact Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Peter Adam at padam@nwmissouri.edu, 660.562.1256.

• October 7-9 – Junkin in the Hollar Trailer Trashin 2022, 19795 State Highway FF, Burlington Jct.

• October 8 – Northwest Missouri Moon Festival at The Hangar and the Fields Paintball Backyard, 1602 South Main, Maryville, gates open at 10 am. There will be food trucks, vendors, inflatables, beer garden and more. Admission is free, however, reserve $10 admission tickets are recommended. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Ecker family and the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force.

• October 8 – Mozingo Haunted Campground at Mozingo RV Park, inflatables, kettle corn, BBQ, donuts, RV Decorating contest, RV road closes and pumpkin carving starts at 3 pm; face painting starts at 3:30 pm; trick or treating, 5 to 7 pm; story telling, 5 pm; movie, 8 pm.

• October 8 – UMC holds Lord’s Acre bake, craft sale The Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church is holding a Lord’s Acre Bake and Craft Sale from 9 am to 1 pm, Saturday, October 8. There will be baked goods, canned goods, candy, jellies, crafts and more.

• October 8 – Harvest is celebrated at R/Farm Distilling The First Annual Harvest Fest will begin at 11 am, Saturday, October 8 at R/Farm Distilling Co., 16755 Highway C, Mound City. The Holt County Cancer Society Pink Pumpkin Bash is from 11 am to 2 pm. Events include pumpkin launch, pumpkin painting, face painting, hot dogs and brats, pink tractor photo opportunity and balloon launch memorial. The R/Farm Harvest Fest activities are 2 to 8 pm. There will be fall cocktails, Holestine BBQ, hand-shucking competition, live music by Adam Showalter and Open Interest Band, and a combine photo opportunity.

• October 8 – Fry is in Elmo The Elmo Fish Fry will be from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, October 8 at the Community Building. The menu will include fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drinks. Indoor seating and carryout is available. Cost is $12 for ages 12 and up; $5 for children 11 and under. Money raised goes to community service projects.

• October 8 – AL hosts ‘all you can eat’ dinner American Legion Post 100, is having an “all you can eat” fish and chicken dinner with all the fixings from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, October 15 at the Post, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under. All proceeds will go to support local veterans. Carryout is available.

• October 9 – AL serves breakfast in Conception Jct. American Legion Post 464 will be holding a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 am, Sunday, October 9 at the post in Conception Jct. There will be pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. There is an $8 minimum donation per person with children six and under are free. There will be to-go boxes available. Proceeds of this breakfast will go to various veterans programs.

• October 9 – Oktoberfest dinner at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville. Traditional German foods, $10 per person, carry-out orders available.

• October 9 – 150th Year Celebration of the Clearmont Baptist Church invites the community, previous attendees/members and anyone who worked on rebuilding the current church building after the fire in 2011 to join them in a time of worship, food, and fellowship. Worship service, 10 am; lunch, meat and drinks provided, 11:30 am; concert, Sarah Davison of Highroad Music will provide some special worship time singing gospel hymns and songs, 1:30 pm; dedication, 2:30 pm, revival, 6:30 pm.

• October 9 – United Way freewill donation Spaghetti Luncheon, drive-thru style, at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, 11 am to 1 pm.

• October 11 – Second Harvest Fresh Mobile Pantry, Fourth Street, Barnard, open to the general public, while supplies last, 10 am.

• October 11 – Knitting 102 at the Maryville Public Library, supplies and refreshments provided, 7 pm. Preregister at the front desk, cost is $5.

• October 11, 18, 25 – Infant, Toddler Storytime for ages birth to five, at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, 9:45 am.

• October 11, 18, 25 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins. Open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm.

• October 12 – West Nodaway Community Blood Drive by Community Blood Center at American Legion Hall, 112 West Main Street sponsored by WN FFA, 2 to 6 pm. Book appointment at savealifenow.org/group, group code: CBHX. For more information, contact Nicki Honan at 660.725.3317 or nhonan@wnrockets.com.

• October 13 – “Occupy Valk” series, “Civil Disobedience and the Law: A Panel Discussion,” Room 118 of Valk Center, Northwest Missouri State University, 6 pm.

• October 13 – Northwest Wind Symphony Concert at Mary Linn Auditorium, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 pm.