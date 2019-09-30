The following are events happening around Nodaway County in October:

• October 1 – Conception Abbey Community Blood Center Blood Drive at the Saint Maur Room of Conception Abbey, Conception, 1:30 to 6:30 pm. All donors will receive a T-shirt. To donate, go to savealifenow.org/group and enter code AK. For more information, contact David Garcia at 432.889.2582 or dgarcia@conception.edu.

• October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins. Open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm.

• October 2-4, 7-11, 14-18, 21, 22, 28-31 – Community Walking in Hughes Fieldhouse on Northwest Missouri State University campus, enter through east door, community members must have a valid Maryville Parks and Rec membership, 6 am to 1 pm. For more information, call 660.562.1606 or email crec@nwmissouri.edu.

• October 3 – Fresh Mobile Food Pantry sponsored by Second Harvest, on Fourth Street, Barnard, from 10 am to noon. Open to the general public while supplies last.

• October 3 – Community Blood Center Blood Drive sponsored by Maryville Elks Lodge 760, at the First Baptist Church gym, 121 East Jenkins Street, Maryville, 3 to 7 pm. Group code is EF5J. For more information, contact John Nelson at 660.582.3241 or 760elks@gmail.com.

• October 3 – Ploghoft Diversity Lecture: Randy Lewis, consultant, Fortune 50 executive and disability advocate, at the Mary Linn Auditorium, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, 7 pm.

• October 4-6 – Seventh Annual Missouri Hope 2019 at the MOERA Outdoor Recreation Area. The three-day training exercise is required for Northwest students with emergency disaster management majors or minors. The event includes eight distinct training exercises for Northwest students as well as various workers in the medical, police, fire and armed forces fields. Exercises include search-and-rescue, assessment of traumatic injuries and evacuation from a difficult terrain.

• October 5 – Household Hazardous Waste drop-off, Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey Street, Maryville, 8 am to noon. ID required. For more information, contact Cassie Hasekamp at 660.582.5121.

• October 5 – Nodaway County Relay For Life, Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest Missouri State University campus, 2 to 10 pm. Visit relayforlife.org/nodawaymo to register for the event, donate or start a team.

• October 5 – Harvest Bean Soup and Chili, Nodaway County Historical Society, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville, 11 am to 1 pm. Cost is $10 per person.

• October 5-6 – Conception Abbey and Seminary College library annual book sale, St. Michael Hall Gym, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception, 1 to 6 pm, both days. Most items are $2 on Saturday and $1 on Sunday. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

• October 6 – New Nodaway Humane Society annual members meeting held at the animal shelter, 6 pm.

• October 6 – National Life Chain, east side of Main Street, between First and Sixth streets, 2 to 3 pm. Signs available in front of the Nodaway County Courthouse from 1:45 to 2 pm.

• October 10 – SAC Presents: Kate Fagan, an ESPN analyst famous for her work on “Around the Horn,” at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, 7 pm. She will be speaking about mental health in student athletes.

• October 11-12 – Theatre Northwest: “When She Had Wings” at the Studio Theatre, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 pm. A fantasy for all ages; tickets are $5 and may be purchased by phone at 660.562.1321 or at the box office up to one hour before the show.

• October 12 – Northwest Bearcat Football at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, noon. Tickets may be ordered through Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Arrowhead Stadium ticket office located between the Founder’s Plaza and the Hy-Vee Gate. Car parking is $15. RV and bus parking is $25. Fans are encouraged to buy parking passes in advance to alleviate long lines on game day.

• October 14-31 – Toys 4 Tots annual toy drive, sponsored by TCW. Toys and monetary donations can be dropped at Nodaway News Leader.

• October 15 – Community Blood Center Blood Drive, 3 to 6:30 pm in the Nodaway-Holt High School band room, Graham. Sponsor code is nodawayholt. For more information, contact Tenique Hays at 660.939.2135.

• October 16, 30 – Music Student Recital, Charles Johnson Theater, Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building on the Northwest campus, 3 pm.

• October 17 – Open Mic Night at the Union Living Room, JW Jones Student Union on the Northwest campus, 7 to 9 pm. Students, faculty and staff will perform. Sponsored by Wellness Services, all are welcome to come and listen.

• October 17 – Wind Symphony Concert at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, Northwest campus, 7:30 pm.

• October 19 – Northwest Fishing Club Tournament at Mozingo Lake and Recreation Park, 7 am to 3 pm. The club is a student run organization at Northwest that focuses on competitive bass angling and recreational fishing. The tournament is open to the public.

• October 19 – Ben’s Stockings of Hope fall workday at the Wesley Center, 9 am to 2 pm. All are welcome to the come and go event.

• October 19 – Haunted Campground at Mozingo Lake, trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 7 pm. RV decorating contest with first, second and third place prizes.

• October 19 – Skidmore United Methodist Church Fall Supper, public welcome, starting at 5 pm.

• October 21 – Guest Artist Recital: Billy Hunter, trumpet, with Dr. Choi, piano, at the Charles Johnson Theater, Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building on the Northwest campus, 7:30 pm.

• October 21-28 – Skidmore citywide fall clean up.

• October 24-25 – 2019 Homecoming Variety Show at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts on the Northwest campus, 7 pm.

• October 25 – Walkout Day at Northwest for Homecoming.

• October 25 – Homecoming: International Flag-Raising Ceremony at the Joyce and Harvey White International Plaza on the Northwest campus, 1:45 to 3 pm. Rain location is the Charles Johnson Theater.

• October 26 – 2019 Northwest Homecoming Parade along Fourth Street, Maryville, 9 am.

• October 26 – Northwest Bearcat Homecoming football game vs. Lincoln at Bearcat Stadium on the Northwest campus, 2 pm.

• October 27 – Hopkins Community Club Beef and Noodles dinner, Hopkins Community Building, 11 am to 1 pm.

• October 30 – 24th Annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat, Downtown Maryville area, for costumed children, 5 to 7 pm. Over 60 businesses, individuals, churches and organizations will be handing out treats.