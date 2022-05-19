Aaron James Walker, 38, Ravenwood, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, east of Maryville.

He was born January 20, 1984, in Maryville, to Roger E. Walker and Linda I. Herndon. He had lived most all his life in the area.

Mr. Walker’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were Monday, May 16 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home.