There is a long list of accomplishments

By Larry W. Anderson

We all know America was in good hands and accomplishing much before the invasion of COVID-19. To believe otherwise would expose biases rather than awareness but let’s not go there; instead, let’s stick to the facts concerning President Trump’s accomplishments.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent politicization, the Dow had risen thousands of points, thereby contributing to the financial security of millions of investors. Consumer confidence had risen with the index. Hiring was broad and unemployment sank to a five-decade low.

Unemployment among black Americans went to the lowest level ever. Ditto for Hispanic and Asian-Americans. There were actually more jobs open than there were people looking for work. This was the longest expansion on record. It took a nasty virus to slow this growth.

Families got a tax cut. The highest corporate tax rate in the world was reduced. Spending accelerated; industry and business boomed.

The aforementioned are well known, but the following may not be due to big media neglect and bias.

On the international front, NATO partners were pressured by Trump to pay their share of expenses to keep the alliance going. America stopped footing the bill, a decades practice. Billions saved. Leadership defined.

President Trump’s Supreme Court appointments, furiously opposed by the left, provide a leaning toward literal interpretations of the Constitution as opposed to the flexible practices of liberal justices. Civil rights protection is less likely to be influenced by the political whims of the left. Trump has also appointed dozens of conservative judges to lower court benches.

Trump rolled back many of the Obama-era regulations that were suffocating and controlling business and industry. Companies freed to develop their initiatives are doing so.

Trump ended the war on coal, an industry essential to energy production and to the economies of states like West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Also, construction of the Keystone pipeline is finally underway and will contribute mightily to America’s energy independence for years to come. America, by the way, is energy self-sufficient under this president.

The president promotes America first and buying and hiring American. He has pointed out the importance of producing what we need most at home, including the drugs necessary to combat such intrusions as COVID-19. Many essential drugs presently come from China which can control price, production levels, and accessibility.

By the end of the year, 450 miles of border wall will be built with most of the wall completed by the end of Trump’s second term. Illegal immigration has plummeted. That’s why big media and the left dropped the border invasion debate. They lost, Trump won, and everyone knows it.

Trump ended the ISIS threat and approached other countries with new awareness and openness. Russia, North Korea, and China know this is a man they can’t push around. Trump also rolled back Obama’s Cuba policy in recognition of and in protest to a totalitarian state.

The president ended NAFTA, a questionable agreement that opened a border and sent American industries to Mexico. In its place is a new treaty that is more equitable and friendlier to Americans.

Trump has curtailed D. C. lobbying. He has also helped and recognized veterans for their selfless contributions to national security. He created a commission to combat opiod abuse and addiction.

Trump had reduced food stamp use prior to COVID-19, but who knows where it is now. He also reduced the White House payroll, fired personnel who weren’t doing their jobs well, and donated his presidential salary.

Trump has peeled the skin from political correctness and pointed out the fallacies, biases and contradictions of liberalism. This may be his finest no-cost accomplishment. He has taken on rather than run from liberal big media.

Presidents tend to do a lot of good things that aren’t sexy enough to capture wide attention. One may have to dig to find the truth due to big media neglect and liberal distortion.

If you are interested in a more complete picture of this administration, I suggest you read Charlie Kirk’s recently published The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future, a resource for much of the aforementioned. Another resource was Sean Hannity, the fast-talking host of a Fox News gabfest. Everything they mentioned or I brought to your attention is verifiable.

President Trump will bring us out of the coronavirus trouble and into another period of accomplishment and prosperity. He deserves another term in office as do citizens presently waiting out another threat.