“The Maryville High School girls tennis team (District Team Champions) is playing for the sectional championship this week with a 12-5 record. The Spoofhounds are among 3,644 players in the state of Missouri. North Central states lead in per capita girls tennis participation. There are 189,436 girls high school tennis players in the U.S., according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Making it the seventh most popular high school girls sport in terms of participation.”