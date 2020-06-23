Elmo’s 70th annual Fourth of July Celebration is happening on Saturday, June 27.

It is sponsored by Elmo Betterment Club and features:

• 5K run/walk start at 7 am, registration at 6:45 am.

• Freewill donation pancake breakfast at Elmo Park Shelter, 7 to 9 am.

• Concession stand opens, 10 am.

• Princess Tea Party, 9:30 to 11 am.

• Baby show starts at 11:30 am, registration, 11 am.

• Bingo at the park shelter, 11 am to 1 pm.

• Yard games, no inflatables, 2 pm.

• Vendor booths open, 3:30 to 7:30 pm.

• Parade starts at 4 pm, registration one block west of park, 3:30 pm.

• Funnel cakes, 5 pm.

• Flag raising, 6 pm.

• Outlaw Creek to perform at 6:15 pm.

• Fireworks show, at dark.