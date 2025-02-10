Founded in 1868, Nodaway Valley Bank has been led by five generations of the Robinson family, including the current chairman of the board and CEO, James G. Robinson. Now the family’s tradition of service has been extended to the sixth generation.

James Mitchell “Mitch” Robinson, son of the chairman and CEO has joined the bank as a business development officer. He will be working out of the bank’s loan production office in Liberty. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2024.

“It is a good opportunity for Mitch to work in a new territory for us, putting his personal skills to work while learning how to cultivate new banking relationships,” his father James commented. “With the continuing consolidation within the banking industry, there are fewer family-owned banks. I think he’ll enjoy the challenge.”