Bald eagles migrate southward on the chilly winds of early winter. Dozens or even hundreds typically congregate at the Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge near Mound City where they can feed on fish and waterfowl.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host the 46th annual Eagle Days at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, December 6 and from 10 am to 4 pm, Sunday, December 7.

The event is free and open to the public. The World Bird Sanctuary staff will present live eagle shows each hour in a building at the refuge headquarters. Those eagles have been rehabilitated from injuries but will not be able to be released back into the wild.