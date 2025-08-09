Recently, the North Nodaway 4-H Club members provided concessions for the UHCA Cowboy Races at the Mozingo equine campground.

It was blazing hot, but the members persevered. They served breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday, and breakfast and lunch on Sunday.

Many of the out of town contestants stopped the club leader to brag about the members.

“They could not believe how much the members were willing to work. And they didn’t just sit and wait for orders to come,” noted Allison Blackford, leader. “They invented the “Horse Dash,” an equine take on DoorDash, where they’d walk through the crowds and contestants on horseback asking if anyone needed anything, refilling drinks and offering cool rags and popsicles for free to keep folks cooled down.

They walked miles keeping drinks filled, delivering orders, making change. And our customers just could not believe their willingness to work so hard.”

One contestant said “We do this all over the Midwest and you just don’t find kids like this anywhere else!”