On May 16, gray skies and rain showers didn’t dampen the spirits of the graduates at Jefferson, Maryville, North Nodaway and South Nodaway high schools.
Waiting for the graduation ceremony to begin are Jefferson High School graduates, front: Chelsea Greer, Blair Stoll, Sydnee Deen; back: Paige West, Madelynn Mattson, Malia Collins and Kaylee Hamilton.
The 2021 class of Maryville High School filled the stage at the Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center as the graduating ceremonies began.
The 2021 class of North Nodaway High School wait for the beginning of the graduation ceremonies.
The 2021 class of South Nodaway High School stand at the beginning of the graduation ceremonies. The class will receive over $378,000 in scholarships.
