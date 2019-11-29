During the week of December 2 – 7, there are four basketball tournaments for Nodaway County high school boys and girls teams.

The 61st Mound City Invitational Basketball Tournament will begin with pool play on Monday, December 2 for both the boys and girls teams. On the girls bracket, at 7:30 pm, East Atchison, seeded first, will face Nodaway-Holt, seeded fourth and then Nodaway-Holt will face LeBlond, seeded fifth. The boys pool play will be at 9 pm, with East Atchison, seeded second, against Nodaway-Holt, seeded sixth and the Trojans also facing LeBlond, seeded third.

The girls championship game will be at 8 pm, Friday, December 6; third place will be at 6:30 pm, Saturday, December 7 and the consolation game will be at 5 pm, Friday, December 6. The boys championship game will be at 8 pm, Saturday, December 7 while the third place match will be at 6:30 pm, Friday, December 6 and the consolation game will be at 5 pm, Saturday, December 7.

The Savannah Invitational Tournament will be December 2 – 7 with both Maryville girls and boys teams competing. Beginning on Monday, December 2 in pool play, Maryville will face Benton at 4 pm and Staley at 7 pm. If Maryville wins, they will play at 1:30 pm, Saturday, December 7; third place will play at 7:30 pm, Friday, December 6 with the consolation game at 4:30 pm, Friday, December 6. The boys will begin at 5:30 pm, Monday, December 2 facing Hogan Prep. If they win, the boys would play at 5:30 pm, Thursday, December 5 against the winner of the Benton – Smithville game. If the Hounds lose their opening game, they would play at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, December 4.

The Platte Valley Invitational Tournament is slated for December 2 – 6 with the preliminary rounds taking place at several schools and the finals and third place games at Bearcat Arena on the Northwest Missouri State campus. Northeast Nodaway, West Nodaway and North Nodaway are competing in this tourney.

Northeast Nodaway girls will begin in the tourney at 7 pm, Monday, December 2 facing St. Joseph Christian at Northeast Nodaway. If the Bluejays win, they would play the winner of the Osborn – Union Star game, Wednesday, December 4. The Northeast Nodaway boys will begin facing Osborn at 8:30 pm, Monday, at Northeast Nodaway. If they win, they would play the winner of North Nodaway – Union Star match Wednesday, December 4.

West Nodaway girls will begin in the tourney at 4 pm, Monday, December 2 at Northeast Nodaway facing DeKalb. The winner would play the winner of North Nodaway – Stewartsville, on Wednesday. The West Nodaway boys will begin the week facing Stewartsville at 8:30 pm, Monday, December 2 at Union Star. The winner would play the winner of the North Nodaway – Union Star game on Wednesday at Northeast Nodaway on Wednesday, December 4.

North Nodaway girls will begin at 7 pm, Monday, December 2 against Stewartsville playing at Union Star. The winner will face the winner of the DeKalb – West Nodaway match on Wednesday, December 4, at Northeast Nodaway. The North Nodaway boys will begin the tourney facing Union Star at 5:30 pm, Monday, December 2 at Union Star. The winner would play the winner of the West Nodaway – Stewartsville game on Wednesday, December 4 at Northeast Nodaway.

The Albany Invitational Basketball Tournament will have Platte Valley boys and girls teams competing from Monday, December 2 and Saturday, December 7.

The Platte Valley girls, seeded first, will begin at 4:45 pm, Monday, December 2 against King City, seeded eighth. The winner will face the winner of the Princeton and Albany game at 4:45 pm, Thursday, December 5. The Platte Valley boys, seeded first also, will begin at 6:15 pm, Monday, December 2 against King City, seeded eighth also. The winner will face the winner of the Worth County – Stanberry game at 6:15 pm, Thursday, December 5. The championship games are on Saturday, December 7.