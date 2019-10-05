Northeast Nodaway third graders are rocking kindness.

The students have painted colorful rocks with the inscription “NEN Rocks FB.” These have been placed in the Ravenwood and Parnell communities. If someone finds one of the rocks, they are asked to take the time to post about the experience on the class’ Facebook page, “NEN Rocks.” Photos are welcomed.

Individuals are invited to join in the fun and spread kindness by painting rocks and then placing it for others to enjoy. The rocks can be moved to other locations for people to find.

“Please remember, third graders created this project and would like it to remain school appropriate,” Heidi Beatty, their teacher, said. “We can’t wait to see how far this goes. Take your rocks as far as you wish, they do not need to stay local, but we look forward to finding your rocks soon.”