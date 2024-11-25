Grab your running shoes and turkey hats, because Downtown Maryville is set to host the Third Annual Downtown Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, at 8 am, Thursday, November 28.

The event promises to be a fun-filled run/walk for the whole community, starting at the intersection of Fourth and Buchanan Streets.

Participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to come together for a morning of fitness, camaraderie and pre-feast fun.

Participants in this year’s Turkey Trot will not only get a healthy start to their Thanksgiving festivities but will also receive an event t-shirt and a festive turkey hat to wear during the race. The Turkey Trot is a perfect opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit, show off your Thanksgiving-themed attire, and make lasting memories with friends and family.

“Our Third Annual Downtown Turkey Trot is a wonderful way for our community to come together and kick off the holiday season in a healthy, fun and festive way. Whether you’re running, walking, or just cheering on participants, this event truly showcases the spirit of Downtown Maryville. We’re so excited to see families and friends join us for this growing tradition!” said DeAnn Davison, executive director of Downtown Maryville.

Registration for the Downtown Maryville Turkey Trot is open now and can be completed online at downtownmaryvillemo.com/ tickets. Adult registration is $30 and $20 for youths 12 and under. A $15 option is also available for those who would like to participate, but will not receive a hat or t-shirt. Early registration is encouraged to secure your spot and ensure you receive your event t-shirt and turkey hat.

For more information about the event, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison at ddavison@maryville.org or 660.562.8001.