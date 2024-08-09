Nodaway County voters came to the polls in a steady stream August 6 for the Primary Election.

Locally, all of the contest races for county jobs were decision makers as there was only one party, Republican, with candidates. On the state offices ballot, Nodaway County voters chose from their party similar to what state-wide voters did, with a few exceptions.

With a percentage of registered being 35.62%, the 4,748 individuals who marked a ballot is a number that is common for the August Primary Election.

“This (turn-out) is right on par for the August Primary Elections of the recent past,” said Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton.

Patton also noted the poll workers in the county’s 17 precincts filled the needed spots of judges and clerks. Several people stepped up for training and were willing to serve.

Precinct totals of all contested races are in the print edition on page 21.