The Northwest Missouri State University football program is welcoming registration for its 31st annual Shawna Zech/Scott Bostwick Memorial Classic golf tournament set for Friday, June 20, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

Golfers can register online to take part in the tournament and all fans can take part in the live auction.

On Friday, June 20, there will be two shotgun starts for the four-person scramble starting at 8 am and again at 2 pm. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Hole and door prizes are also available. Proceeds will benefit the Bearcat football program.

The cost is $150 per golfer. Those who do not have a group of four, the organizers can put the single golfer in a group to fill out a foursome.

Donations are also accepted for the Shawna Zech Scholarship Fund.