The ceremonial planting of a Royal White Eastern Redbud tree to commemorate National Crime Victims Rights Week, April 23-29, took place at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, April 25. Preparing to dig are Michael Mullock, Maryville Treatment Center functional unit manager; Sgt. Tom Ziegler, Missouri State Highway Patrol; Jamie Liakos, assistant division director Western Region Probation and Parole; and Tom Seipel, Probation and Parole District Administrator.

The Maryville High School Spectrum Choir sang “Imagine.” Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons read the City of Maryville Proclamation. The tree was donated by Sutherlands, Maryville. Liakos was the keynote speaker. Maryville Director of Public Safety Ron Christian gave both the invocation and benediction.