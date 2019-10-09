Just before 5 pm, the Maryville street department will block the downtown square, similar to the closed streets during the Nodaway County Fair.

The annual event is for costumed children, their parents and relatives and interested spectators. Seventy-five merchants, organizations and officials will hand out candy and other treats.

“This has become a Maryville tradition with everyone from the children and parents to the downtown merchants and businesses looking forward to it each year,” Kathryn Rice, event coordinator, said.

The Elks Lodge 760 on Main Street will provide free hot dogs and drinks. Both the Nodaway County and Maryville DARE officers will be at Third and Main streets with glow necklaces. Across the street, the Maryville Fire Department will have fire trucks.

Big Bird’s Bait & Bows will give children a fishing bobber to encourage parents to take their children fishing.

Maryville Parents as Teachers Educator Taylor Dean will use the event as a group connection night for the PAT families. It’ll also give others a chance to inquire about PAT. Dean will be set up on North Main Street by A Step Ahead Dance Studio.

KNIM and 97.1 the ’Ville will bring its brightly green lit ambulance to the square and hand out candy to the trick or treaters.

Nodaway County will kick off its 175th anniversary with pencil giveaways. The county reaches the milestone in 2020.

Other new participants are: Advance America, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Federal Mogul, Harvest Blessings, Laclede Chain Mfg., Maurices, Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care and Vision Source Maryville.

Returning for another year are A & G Restaurant, A Step Ahead Dance Co., Advantage Glass, American Electric Company, Anderson, Sundell & Skinner, PC, Baker Chiropractic & Rehab, Bank Midwest, Beemer Accessories & Glass, Beemer’s Muffler Center, Blue Willow Boutique, Brad Ford-Shelter Insurance, Carson’s Sports Grille, Ceasefire Studios, Citizens Bank and Trust, City of Maryville, City Hall, Curves, Encryption, First Baptist Church Slime Time, First Christian Church, First United Methodist Church, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Happy Garden, Harris Dental, New Nodaway County Humane Society Animal Shelter, Jock’s Nitch, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, Kiwanis Club of Maryville, Maryville Board Game Cafe, Maryville Florists, Maryville Forum, Maryville Pride Lions, Maryville Public Library, Maryville Public Safety, Maryville Treatment Center, Meyer Auto Center, Midland Surveying, Inc., Midwest Data Center, Nodaway County Abstract & Title Co., Nodaway County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Nodaway County Extension Council and 4-H, Nodaway County Health Center – Safety for Kids of Nodaway County, Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Nodaway Veterinary Clinic, North Casey’s, Northwest A/V, Optimist Club of Maryville, Planet Sub, Priority One Realty, Shannon Renee’s Formal Wear, Shoe Sensation, Simply Siam, St. Gregory’s School, The Bridge Church, The Student Body, Tri-State Auto Group, US Bank-north branch, Veronica Luke Tax & Accounting and Wells Bank.

“This is a safe and fun event for the whole family,” Rice said. “Parents and children are urged to keep a watchful eye on traffic when walking from place to place. The street closings will benefit safety around the square. So come out and have a good time.”