In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a total of $1,030,000 to school bus transportation companies to replace 52 older diesel school buses in Missouri.

Among those companies was Jarnik Bus for the Maryville school district for three bus units at $60,000.

The funds are part of $11.5 million to replace 580 buses for 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico, each of which will receive rebates through EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.