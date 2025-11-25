The Eighth Annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served from 11 am to 1 pm, Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 27 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

Besides dine-in, pick up and home-delivery is available for the full Thanksgiving meal. For home-delivery, call 660.562.3999 to reserve a meal. If a large quantity of meals is desired for pick-up, calling ahead is also requested. Otherwise, drive to the back or south door of the senior center where someone will help you to pick up your meals.

The freewill donation Thanksgiving dinner is an important money raiser for the senior center.

Donations of desserts are being accepted and must be dropped at the senior center by 3 pm, Wednesday, November 26. For more information, call 660.562.3999. Monetary donations are always welcome at the senior center. The Nodaway County Senior Center staff will be preparing and serving the meal. Volunteers are needed to deliver the meals to homes, the Nodaway County Jail, Maryville Public Safety, Nodaway County Ambulance and Northwest Missouri State University Police. Other volunteers are needed for serving, cleaning up and dishes, packing dinners and a greeter. For more information, call 660.562.3999.