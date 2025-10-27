Chief Warrant Officer Doyle E. Watkins, 95, Maryville, died October 18, 2025, at Maryville Living Center.

Mr. Watkins was born June 25, 1930 to Lemuel Lewis and Vivian Lacy Watkins in Maryville.

He graduated from Maryville High School in 1948 and attended two years of college. Mr. Watkins enlisted in Headquarters Battery, 129th Field Artillery, Missouri Army National Guard on November 22, 1948. He became first sergeant on November 22, 1954, and was commissioned a warrant officer on December 9, 1963, attaining chief warrant officer W-4 on December 9, 1978. CW4 Watkins served over two years active duty while assigned to the Army National Guard. Mr. Watkins was employed full-time for the Missouri Army National Guard on January 1, 1951, and served until February 1, 1988. He had over 41 years of service and was a graduate of the Senior Warrant Officer School.

He was a member of the First Christian Church for over 75 years and served as a trustee. He had served many years on the church board and church treasurer. He was a former member and president of Maryville R-II Board of Education and was the past master of Nodaway Lodge #470 A.F. & A.M. and a life member. He was a life member of BPOE #760 and had served as treasurer for several years. He was a member of the Missouri National Guard Association, American Legion Post 100, serving as finance officer; Scottish Rite of St. Joseph; Moila Shrine of St. Joseph; National Association of Retired Federal Employees, served as president and many years on the Maryville Park Board. He was a member of Men’s Forum serving as secretary-treasurer for several years.

He married Coeta Jean Conrad on July 1, 1951, in the Christian Church of Maryville. She died April 1, 2009.

A visitation will be held at Bram Funeral Home at 10 am, Friday, October 24, 2025. Services will be at Bram Funeral Home at 11 am, Friday, October 24, 2025.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, with a graveside military service conducted by the Missouri National Guard Honors Detail. A contingent of the Patriot Guard will serve as an Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Maryville.

