Northwest Technical School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter was scheduled to attend district competition on February 8 at Northwest Missouri State University. But the competition was cancelled due to weather, so the students placed based on their prejudged scores for all events.

FBLA competition provides students who are interested in business the chance to compete and network with other people. Several events are available for the students to compete in including individual, team and chapter events. The students can take online tests, create reports, give speeches or prepare presentations.

Northwest Technical School’s chapter had 22 members place in the top 10, with 15 of them qualifying for state competition. The following students placed but did not qualify for state: Cayren Barnett, second in electronic career portfolio; Vanessa Klotz, second in public speaking; Laney Graham and Kate Yocom, third in business ethics; Lauren Cullin and Lucas Klotz, fourth in introduction to business presentation; Lauren Cullin, fourth in introduction to public speaking; Kaylin Byland, fourth in job interview; Laney Graham and Kate Yocom, fifth in hospitality management; Leanna Roush, Michaela Roush and Jordyn Suchan, fifth in public service announcement; Ryan Haughey, sixth in word processing; Dylan Catlett, seventh in healthcare administration; Trinity Cobb, eighth in journalism; and Laney Graham, 10th in agribusiness.

The following students qualified to attend state competition: Cayren Barnett and Trinity Cobb, first in graphic design; Cayren Barnett, first in journalism; Jack Ratliff, first in political science; Skylar Bundridge, Vanessa Klotz and Justus Voss, first in website design; Gage Albrecht, third in accounting II and third in economics; Kate Yocom, third in business communication; Caitlyn Burke, fourth in accounting I; Jack Ratliff, fourth in journalism; Tayton Stagner, fourth in political science; Cade Weaver, fifth in accounting I; Justus Voss, fifth in political science; Lucas Klotz, seventh in introduction to business communication; Cleo Johnson, eighth in introduction to business communication; Brooklyn Holtman, eighth in intro to FBLA; and Jordyn Suchan, ninth in intro to FBLA. There were over 750 FBLA members which competed at this conference.

FBLA also provides opportunities for students to show leadership capabilities. NTS FBLA member Laney Graham accepted this challenge and will serve as the District 1 FBLA vice president of membership for the 2019-20 school year. Her responsibilities for this office include acting as chairperson for meetings in the absence of the president, serving as the lead for planning the workshops at district competition and working with the other officers from the district to plan a successful year for District 1 FBLA.

The 15 students who qualified for state will be eligible to attend the state leadership conference in Springfield from April 14 through 16. If one of these students places in the top four at the state competition, they will be eligible to compete at the National Summer Leadership Conference in San Antonio, TX.