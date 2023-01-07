The Nodaway News Leader invited several citizens again this year to provide their view of the past year. This week and the next we will print penned essays from their varied points of view, which should prove interesting to our readers.

This week’s reviews “Our community fosters positive focus” by Linda Mattson, North Star Advocacy Center Executive Director, and “Rural schools serve a purpose” by Chris Turpin, North Nodaway Superintendent, can be found on the front page of the NNL.