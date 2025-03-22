Trevin Wyllie, a North Nodaway junior, was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

Two T-shirt fundraisers are underway to help provide funds for Trevin and his family.

The first is Team Trevin, No One Fights Alone, Bone Cancer Awareness on a blue T-shirt for $25 each. Sizes range from adult small to 5X-large. Shipping is an additional $5 for up to two shirts, $10 for up to four shirts and $15 for more shirts. Orders are due by Friday, March 28 and the expected delivery is the end of April.

For more information, contact April Kirk at 660.541.5138; Venmo payment to @April-Kirk-15, or Anne Marie Smith at 229.225.6353; Venmo payment to @Anne-Holloway-6 with memo: Trevin. Cash and check payments are also taken, call Kirk or Smith for more information.

If prospective buyers have contacts or access to North Nodaway High School, the Mustang Factory is making royal blue T-shirts with the words “Faith, Courage, Strength, Bravery, Valiant, Unity” on the front. Letters picking out Trevin’s name are highlighted in the message. Sizes ranging from youth xsmall, small, medium, large and adult small to 4XL. All shirts are $25 each. Checks need to be made payable to North Nodaway RVI. Shirts will be completed by the end of April.