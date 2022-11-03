Lucia Clare Munsch, 89, Arlington, TX, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Arlington.

She was born July 20, 1933, in Guilford, to Patrick and Irene Merrigan. She attended St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Kansas City, graduating in 1954.

She joined the US Navy in 1956 and married Henry Munsch in 1957 in San Diego, CA.

Mrs. Munsch worked in a number of hospitals in her 45-year career, with many of her years spent in Arlington, including Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, November 9 at Guerrero-Dean Funeral Home, 500 E. Main Street, Grand Prairie, TX, 75050, Burial will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 pm Tuesday, November 8.

Arrangements are under the direction of Guerrero-Dean Funeral Home.