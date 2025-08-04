The 137th Annual Hopkins Picnic will be underway Thursday, August 7 through Saturday, August 9 and is sponsored by the Hopkins Community Club.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the free stage shows.

The event schedule for the picnic includes the following:

Arm Band rides, $25 for 6 to 10 pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. No advanced sales, tickets must be purchased at the carnival, rides by Ozark Amusements.

Daily events include food, games, raffles: pop and lemonade stand by the NN class of 2026, ice cream and popsicles by class of 2027, water games by class of 2028, shirts and Shirley Temples by class of 2029, raffles by Community Betterment, Methodist Church Ice Cream with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the church, food stands by Josh Bix Memorial and Hopkins Fire Department and bingo stand by Hopkins Community Club.

• Thursday: 5 pm, pet show, Safety Alley sponsored by the Hopkins Fire Department; 7 pm, Little Mr. and Miss Hopkins contest on the main stage; 8 pm, The Rock’n D Boys and Brooke Turner, free on the main stage, sponsored by Tri-State Ford.

• Friday: 6 pm, Gramps and Granny Show at the Roxy Theater, registration at 5:30 pm; 8 pm, Phil Vandel Band, free on main stage, sponsored by 102 Valley Farms, Kelly and Jordan Morrison.

• Saturday: 8 to 9:30 am, breakfast will be outside of community building; 11 am, parade, registration at 10:30 am at high school; noon, vehicle/tractor show at Hopkins City Park, meal at the park sponsored by the NN Leo Club, free ice cream social at the Hopkins Park, sponsored by JL Houston Co.; 3 pm, cornhole tournament at the grass lot by M&M Pub and Grub, run by the NN student council; 5 pm, kids pedal pull, sponsored by NN FFA; 7 pm, Male Beauty Pageant at the main stage; 8 pm, Forney/Stroud Band, free program on the stage sponsored by Hopkins Community Club; 10 pm, prize drawing.