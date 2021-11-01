October 26, 2021

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/21/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79441-79442.

Approved: Inventory transfer/disposal forms.

Requisitions: Coroner to Steve Whittington for training reimbursements;

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: resignation notice for Deputy Michael Logan; email invite from Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski for Homecoming Open House; email from Maryville City Manager re: South Main Corridor project updates and Enel – White Cloud Wind project turbine breakdown and the construction impact fee check.

Judge Robert Rice discussed the mental health program he has been working to pull together. Rice shared information and asked for the commissioner’s support in forming the board.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the status of bridge projects. Bridge #956 has been completed and the crew has begun work on Bridge #514. Engle discussed information that had been pulled regarding the increase in pricing of specific products for bridge materials. The commission discussed utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the difference. Burns discussed paying invoices out of the softmatch funds until depleted and then any difference out of the ARPA funds as the costs are associated with COVID. We will continue to pay the overages through ARPA and county projects. Walker reported a call from a resident regarding vandalism to Bridge #627. The damage was reported to the sheriff’s department. A layer of paint was applied to begin the process of covering up the destruction.

The new water heater for the Administration Center was picked up and a call was put in to Arnold Plumbing to let them know to schedule the install. Arnold Plumbing reported that the toilet in the women’s restroom in the Administration Center was working correctly when they checked on it on Monday.

Throughout the day, the commission, along with Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins met with Greg Welch and Heather Burns, City of Parnell; Byron Clark, City of Clearmont; Chris Thompson, City of Elmo; Matt Rohlmeier, Scott Conn and Skyeler Rohlmeier, City of Burlington Jct. and Glenn Miller, Debbie Snyder, Tamara Nally and Teresa Coleman, City of Barnard individually to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds they have each received and the needs their respective entities have and how the county can assist. Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments sat in on portions of these meetings. These meetings were held in the morning and in the afternoon.

Smith Contracting provided specs for the remodeling of the basement conference room into the office space for the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes (CAC) COVID-19 grant. The commission reviewed these for potential changes and contacted Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting, for a change to be made to one portion of the project. Smith will make the change and present it to the commission.

A bid notice for remodeling of office space and construction of office space was reviewed for publication. The sealed bids will be opened in the office of the commission at 9 am, November 18.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, and Tammy Carter, human resources director, met with the Commission regarding a resignation of an employee. Phillips plans to hire to fill a position that will be vacated and will start the new hire at a Deputy Clerk III on the current salary schedule.

Nodaway County Economic Development’s, Josh McKim and Lisa Macali and Maryville Chamber, Amy Gessert and Nicole Grady, stopped in to discuss a project they have in the planning stages called Makers’ Monday – Pop Up Party to promote local small businesses that do not have store-fronts. The event will be held from 5 to 8 pm, November 29, at the Northside Mall. Due to the interest in the event, the group is looking for space for the overflow of vendors. A request to utilize the Administration Center was proposed. The commission declined the request due to the for-profit nature. A few ideas for spots were given for the group to check into.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The county officeholders met to review changes made to the salary schedule. In attendance: Walker, Burns, Walk, Patton, Phillips, Carter, Jenkins, Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock and Kay Wilson of the Nodaway News Leader. The proposed changes would be to remove the step levels of 0 and 2 years of service for specified positions and step levels of 0, 2 and 4 years of service for specific categories within the road and bridge department and sheriff’s department. A Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) to all employees and move previously specified employees into a new starting step level as proposed by the committee. With these recommendations, beginning January 1, automatic step increases will go away, to be replaced by the commission approved COLA as each budget year allows. The committee agreed on the salary schedule, no headings or columns could be changed without a commission vote to amend. The committee also agreed that no officeholder can hire a new employee at a higher level of service, but they could bring them in under a higher column if their budget allows. The commission will continue to discuss the COLA they will give for 2022 and announce to office holders at a later date.

A call was taken from Luke Skinner of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services (NCRS) to invite the commission to a meeting to be held at 2 pm, November 16, 2021 at the Mozingo Conference Center. Skinner stated that NCRS had applied for and received money through the Mississippi River Basin funding for structural and management practices in a watershed.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/28/2021.