Animal Shelter hosts adoption event

The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter will host the “Home for the Holidays July Edition” from 1 to 5 pm, Saturdays in July. Adoptions will be $20 with approved application. High-profile pets are excluded from this promotion. For more information, call 660.562.3333.

Birkenholz family to gather

The 41st annual Birkenholz Reunion will be held Sunday, July 18 at the Ravenwood Community Building.

The carry-in basket dinner will start at 12:30 pm.

Nashville group performs in Braddyville, IA

Faithful Crossings, a Southern Gospel Nashville recording group, will perform at 6 pm, Sunday, July 18 at the Nodaway Valley Christian Fellowship, 307 East Main Street, Braddyville, IA. Refreshments to follow. A freewill offering will take place, as well as sales of band cds and other items.

Lions host KidSight virtual talent show fundraiser

The second annual virtual talent show “Unmask Your Talent” is a fundraiser for KidSight, a Lions Club International charity. A two to three minute video will need to be completed, uploaded and online registration completed at kid-sight.org/talent by Saturday, July 31.

The competition starts on August 9, with votes being money donated to the organization. For more information, call 855.454.3744 or info@kid-sight.org.