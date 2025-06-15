The Allied Arts Council Sculpture Walk in St. Joseph, is back for its 12th year. Perfect for all ages, this walk invites the person to see the world through a playful lens.

One of the new arrivals this year is “Rollin…Rollin…Rollin” by Justin Diester of Louisville, CO. This sculpture is made from a vintage wagon wheel as well as steel, pipe, fiberglass, resin and paint. Diester said this about his piece, “Rollin…Rollin… Rollin…was inspired by early American history which was often deeply troubled, like today, with hardships and cruelty, conflict and conquest. Today we are blessed with an imperfect but good country, of good people making progress over ignorance and healing open wounds toward a better future.”

The Allied Arts Council and the Visual Arts Committee chose the theme this year to work in tandem with the new children’s museum.

The Sculpture Walk is a year-long exhibit of juried, outdoor sculptures in Downtown St. Joseph. This year’s 14 sculptures feature stunning works of art created by artists from across North America, including pieces by Missouri sculptors. Viewers of the sculpture walk are encouraged to vote for their favorite sculpture by completing the ballot found in the walking tour brochure and dropping it off in one of the ballot boxes downtown or by dropping it off at the Allied Arts office, 118 S. 8th Street, or the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, 911 Frederick Avenue.

This Allied Arts Council program is made possible through a partnership with the City of St. Joseph, the St. Joseph Downtown Community Improvement District, business sponsors and Friends of the Sculpture Walk. The council was organized in 1963 to provide service to St. Joseph area arts organizations, artists and the general public.